HOBART — Hobart Mayor Brian K. Snedecor said he was a little hesitant to seek a fourth term, but was encouraged by his constituents to do so.
He's humbled and flattered by the support, he said.
Challenger and fellow Democrat Jerry Herzog thinks it's time for him to be replaced.
No Republican candidates have filed in the Hobart mayoral primary.
Snedecor, 60, has served the city of Hobart for most of his life working as a Hobart police officer for 27 years, serving more than four years as police chief.
Snedecor said he believes this has been his strongest race so far.
"We never ran out of signs so quickly. This is the strongest I've been going up for election. It's been an amazing run," Snedecor said.
His priorities include revitalizing the downtown area, continuing infrastructure improvements throughout the city, creating jobs, expanding the park system and providing equipment upgrades for police and fire.
Snedecor's five year vision for Hobart includes replacing the Lake George Bridge system to minimize flooding issues; restructuring the roadway system along Marcella Boulevard and Mississippi Street and making major upgrades to the west side storm water system.
He wants to turn Hillman Park into a sports complex to draw economic activity to the west side, complete the downtown streetscape and increase the housing stock to meet growing demands.
"We're starting to see the fruits of our labor," Snedecor said.
Snedecor points to some 400 homes being built on the north end as part of Cressmoor Park development.
"And there is some higher end housing that is important," Snedecor said. Hobart also recently attracted Wynright Corp., which is building a 320,400 square-foot manufacturing facility in Northwinds Crossings Business Park.
The business will employ some 500 people, Snedecor said.
Herzog said he thinks it's time for new leadership and fresh ideas.
Herzog, 59, has been the District 1 City Councilman for 12 years. That district encompasses portions of the Ross Township area that includes the U.S. 30 retail corridor.
Three Democrats have filed for Herzog's District 1 Councilman seat including Mike Adams, Michael Chhutani and Mark Kopil.
Herzog, a retired union worker for Labor Union Local 5, said he'd take an aggressive approach to encourage economic and residential development.
"There has been no major residential growth in 12 years," Herzog said.
Herzog said he'd meet with developers "to find out how to sell our city."
Herzog said the most recent census indicates the population of Hobart has decreased by 1,103 people, so it's critical to find out what it would take to make people stay.
Herzog said he'd also look to add more events and activities and would consider using the Silverstone property, north of U.S. 30, for that purpose.
"We need to do more things to keep younger people here," Herzog said.
Herzog, who was in construction for 31 years, said he'd like to also clean up the neighborhoods as well as focus on improved infrastructure, particularly in the outskirts of the downtown.
"If we don't have the money then maybe we can get some funding from the state," Herzog said.
Herzog said he would also like to stay in touch better with constituents.
"I want to have monthly meetings in each of the districts. Let's discuss what's going on and how to handle it," Herzog said.