 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow accumulates on NWI roads, will mix with rain through afternoon, officials say
alert urgent

Snow accumulates on NWI roads, will mix with rain through afternoon, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Snow accumulates on Indiana Avenue in downtown LaPorte

A light dusting of snow covers Indiana Avenue in downtown LaPorte early Tuesday morning.

 Provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation

Snow had accumulated early Tuesday in parts of Northwest Indiana, resulting in traffic hazards and some crashes throughout the morning, officials reported.

In unincorporated Porter County, about a half-inch of heavy snow had fallen and was changing to sleet about 7 a.m., the county highway department reported.

The department deployed 20 trucks to check bridges and main roads. Crews will salt roads as necessary, officials said.

Downtown LaPorte also was covered by a thin dusting of snow, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

The agency urged drivers to exercise caution in case of slick patches on local roads.

Indiana State Police responded to a handful of accidents early Tuesday on the area's major highways, Lowell district dispatchers said. None of them resulted in any serious injuries or traffic obstructions.

Conditions on many state highways were wet and slushy about 9 a.m., dispatchers said.

Snow mixing with rain could create slushy, slick patches, especially on elevated surfaces or roads that are less frequently traveled.

Drivers should keep plenty of space between cars in front of them, slow down and turn their low beam headlights on, NWS said.

Weather advisories warning of hazardous road conditions were in effect early Tuesday for all counties in Northwest Indiana's five-county region and all border counties in Illinois.

There is also potential for fog to develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning in portions of Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Forecasters predict Wednesday will bring scattered thunderstorms, especially south of Interstate 80.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden to choose Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts