Snow accumulates on NWI roads, will mix with rain through afternoon, officials say

Snow had accumulated early Tuesday in parts of Northwest Indiana, resulting in traffic hazards and some crashes throughout the morning, officials reported.

In unincorporated Porter County, about a half-inch of heavy snow had fallen and was changing to sleet about 7 a.m., the county highway department reported.

The department deployed 20 trucks to check bridges and main roads. Crews will salt roads as necessary, officials said.

Downtown LaPorte also was covered by a thin dusting of snow, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

The agency urged drivers to exercise caution in case of slick patches on local roads.

Indiana State Police responded to a handful of accidents early Tuesday on the area's major highways, Lowell district dispatchers said. None of them resulted in any serious injuries or traffic obstructions.

Conditions on many state highways were wet and slushy about 9 a.m., dispatchers said.

Snow mixing with rain could create slushy, slick patches, especially on elevated surfaces or roads that are less frequently traveled.