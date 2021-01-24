 Skip to main content
Snow expected to hit NWI starting Monday
urgent

Lake County is included in a winter storm watch issued for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon that could bring 6-9 inches of snow to the area, the National Weather Service said.

Snow, some of it heavy, is expected to impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Northeast wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. Freezing rain and sleet may also mix in with the snow, the NWS said.

Porter and LaPorte counties could receive up to three inches of snow.

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected to start around 3 p.m. in Newton and Jasper counties with overall accumulations less than an inch.

Little or no ice accumulation is expected for NWI.

Other counties in the Chicago Metro and Northeast Illinois are also included in the winter storm watch.

