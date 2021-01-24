Snow expected to hit NWI starting Monday

Lake County is included in a winter storm watch issued for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon that could bring 6-9 inches of snow to the area, the National Weather Service said.
Snow, some of it heavy, is expected to impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Northeast wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph. Freezing rain and sleet may also mix in with the snow, the NWS said.
Porter and LaPorte counties could receive up to three inches of snow.
A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected to start around 3 p.m. in Newton and Jasper counties with overall accumulations less than an inch.
Little or no ice accumulation is expected for NWI.
Other counties in the Chicago Metro and Northeast Illinois are also included in the winter storm watch.
COVID-19 vaccine administered at AHEPA apartments
Nick Gianikos, a housing board member at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, receives his Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton on Monday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Peter Murdakes, left, a housing board member at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, has his temperature taken by Walgreens manager Michelle Munoz on Monday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton, left, pokes the arm of Martha Metts to give the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 11 at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Tina Stath, right, records a video on her phone as her husband, Leon, receives his Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday from Walgreens pharmacist Stephanie Rosado.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland at Kankakee Valley girls basketball
Highland's Payton Reid, right, works against Kankakee Valley's Taylor Schoonveld on Tuesday in Wheatfield.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kankakee Valley's Genna Hayes, left, and Highland's Payton Reid chase a rebound on Tuesday in Wheatfield.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kankakee Valley's Lilly Toppen prepares for a 3-pointer over Highland's Payton Reid on Tuesday in Wheatfield.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Highland's Chloe Churilla, right, tries to gain control of the ball as she's guarded by Kankakee Valley's Lilly Toppen on Tuesday in Wheatfield.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Morgan Township/Washington Township, girls basketball
Morgan Township’s Peyton Honchar looks to shoot as Washington Township’s Mikaela Armstrong defends Tuesday night at Morgan.
John Luke, The Times
Morgan Township’s Kassie Stanko, left, gets tangled up with Washington Township’s Jocelynn Ewing as they work for a rebound Tuesday night at Morgan.
John Luke, The Times
Morgan Township’s Emma O’Brien, center, tries for a steal as Washington Township’s Josie Whitcomb, right, passes off to Mikaela Armstrong on Tuesday night.
John Luke, The Times
Andrean at Kouts girls basketball
Kouts' Lauryn Koedyker is fouled by Andrean's Julia Schutz in the third quarter at Kouts High School on Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Andrean's Abbi Foster and Julia Schutz stop Kouts' Lyndsey Kobza in the second quarter at Kouts High School on Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Andrean's Lauren Colon passes the loose ball under pressure from Kouts' Lauryn Koedyker in the first quarter at Kouts on Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Andrean's Lauren Colon and Kouts' Emma Garavalia fight for control of the ball in the fourth quarter at Kouts High School on Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Andrean at Kouts boys basketball
Kouts' Cale Wireman passes the ball off with pressure from Andrean's Robby Ballentine in the third quarter at Kouts High School Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Andrean's Robby Ballentine and Gabe Gillespie try to stop Kouts' Cale Wireman at the basket in the fourth quarter at Kouts High School Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Andrean's Nicky Flesher and Kouts' Cale Wireman battle for control of the ball in the fourth quarter at Kouts High School Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Kouts starters gather together before the opening tip against Andrean at Kouts High School Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Funeral procession for Bruce Woods
The casket with the body of Bruce Woods is carried to its final resting place.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The hearse carrying the body of Bruce Woods pauses in front of the Old Lake County Courthouse.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Family, friends and members of the Patriot Guard gather at the gravesite of Bruce Woods Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The hearse carrying the body of Bruce Woods passes by the Old Lake County Courthouse.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point/Merrillville, boys basketball
Merrillville’s bench erupts as Dorian Harris sinks a 3-point shiot against Crown Point Friday night at Merrillville.
John Luke
Merrillville’s Ajanen looks to shoot as Crown Point’s AJ Lux(15) and Jake Oostrman defend Friday night at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Merrillville’s Ajanen, left and Crown Point’s Deaton Buck work for a rebound at Crown Point’s basket Friday night at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point’s David Brown grabs a rebound as Merrillville’s Juwan Bandy, left, and Dorian Harris defend Friday night at Merrillville.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Station at Calumet boys basketball
Calumet coach Dominique Nelson leads a timeout on Friday in Calumet Township.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Calumet's Malik Hubbard, center right, earns a basket on Friday in Calumet Township.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Calumet's Ronnie Starks, right, earns the rebound over Lake Station's Jordan Tidwell on Friday in Calumet Township.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Station coach JJ Pennington, right, argues against a technical foul called against the Eagles on Friday in Calumet Township.
Kale Wilk, The Times
DAC wrestling meet
Portage's Jack Coyle, left, and Crown Point's Stephen Roberson compete in the 132-pound final on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Crown Point High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point's Javen Estrada, right, holds down Valparaiso's Aidan Pollitt in the 152-pound final on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Crown Point High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Portage's Jack Coyle, above, peeks at the scoreboard as he wrestles Crown Point's Stephen Roberson in the 132-pound final on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Crown Point High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point's Cody Goodwin, above, takes down Portage's Alex Cornejo in the 145-pound final on Saturday during the Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Crown Point High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Merrillville
Merrillville's Shekinah Thomas looks up to the basket in the second quarter with Crown Point's Jessica Carothers defending at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point's Alyna Santiago goes to the basket in the fourth quarter against Merrillville at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers with Lilly Stoddard swats the rebound away from Merrillville's Micah Grady in the first quarter at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard tries to stop Merrillville's Cailynn Dilosa in the third quarter at Merrillville High School Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
