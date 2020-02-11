Snow, frigid temperatures to sweep across Northwest Indiana

Single-digit temperatures and snow are headed to the Region, according to the National Weather Service.
Kevin Birk, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said snow will likely begin to fall after 3 p.m. Wednesday and continue into the evening.
"There's accumulating snow on the order of one to three inches mid- to late-evening tomorrow," Birk said.
There will be a period of light snow Wednesday night into Thursday, where an additional three to five inches of snow is possible, he said.
On Tuesday, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Lake and Porter counties, warning of the three to six inches of snow on the way, winds as high as 35 mph and slick road conditions.
Conditions could impact the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning commutes, according to the NWS.
Birk added there is a chance for lake effect snow in parts of Lake and Porter counties.
Because of the cold front moving in and lake effect snow, Birk said temperatures are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. Temperatures could reach 10 below zero on Friday morning, with highs expected to stay in the teens.
Friday's temperatures will be the lowest since winter 2019, according to NWS.
"Normal high temperatures for this time of year are mainly in the high 30s. It will be below normal for high temperatures, but it's not abnormal for periods of arctic air in February," Birk said.
A lakeshore flood watch also is in effect in parts of Lake and Porter counties from Thursday morning through the evening, with waves reaching between 10-18 feet, according to NWS.
With the wintry weather moving in, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest cautioned drivers to take it slow during their Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning commutes.
"Leave yourself plenty of time and be especially mindful around bridges and ramps as those can freeze up quickly," INDOT Northwest said on its Facebook page.