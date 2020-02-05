Snow to impact evening commute, weather service issues winter weather advisory

The Wednesday evening commute will hold some hazards as light to moderate snow falls across the Region through Thursday morning, meteorologists predict.

Troopers responded to multiple slide-off crashes around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and the worst area for travel conditions is Interstate 80 near Cline Avenue, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

"Ramps are slick so be extra careful on them and drive slowly and cautiously," Rot said. "Drivers should follow all routine winter weather precautions if they must travel at this time. Our salt trucks and scrapers are out and we are aware of the situation."

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through the afternoon into night there will be an elevated snow risk, as snow begins to spread into the Chicago and Northwest Indiana area and continue to travel north throughout the evening.

Late afternoon into evening will see the heaviest snowfall rates that could reach an excess of one-half inch per hour. Lighter snow is expected to linger through the night and into Thursday morning.