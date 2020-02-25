You are the owner of this article.
Snowfall to hit heaviest overnight; lakeshore flooding predicted, NWS says
Snowfall to hit heaviest overnight; lakeshore flooding predicted, NWS says

The Region could see up to 5 inches of snow and lakeshore flooding as a winter storm sweeps the area.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snowfall is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, said Charles Mott, NWS meteorologist. It’s likely precipitation should lighten up or stop by mid-morning Wednesday, but it is possible snowfall could stretch into the evening hours Wednesday, Mott said.

The snow is predicted to accumulate to 3 to 5 inches and there will be wind gusts of up to 35 mph, the NWS predicted.

Slippery road conditions will make travel hazardous and will affect the evening commute. The snow may be heavy at times Tuesday night for areas south of Interstate 80, NWS cautioned.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest said snow trucks will be out on the roads to prepare for hazardous conditions.

In addition, a lakeshore flood warning was issued for the Region shoreline due to strong northeastern winds causing high waves up to 10 to 14 feet. The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the conditions are predicted to further cause beach and shore erosion.

Vulnerable structures along the shore could be damaged and the water could spill onto roads and low-lying parks along Lake Michigan, the NWS warned.

Due to the flood warning, the NWS said residents on or near the shore should be alert of rising water.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

