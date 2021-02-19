Snowfall totals set record; another storm in forecast for Sunday

Record snowfall was recorded in Chicago during the past few weeks, and forecasters say it's not over yet.

Another round of accumulating, wet snow is likely Sunday across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow is expected in the afternoon and evening and could affect travel.

The National Weather Service office for northern Indiana, which covers LaPorte County, predicted 1 to 3 inches Sunday.

The predicted snowfall is likely to come on top of what may feel — for some — like a very long February.

Chicago saw more snow from Jan. 26 to Feb. 15 than it has seen in 42 years, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 34.1 inches of snow was recorded during that time period at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, marking the snowiest three weeks since Jan. 11 to 31, 1979.

The normal snowfall for an entire season at the O'Hare recording station is 36.3 inches, forecasters said.

In Northwest Indiana, the northeast corner of Porter County saw 3 to 6 inches Feb. 12 and 13 and more than 15 inches Feb. 14 to 16.