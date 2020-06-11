You are the owner of this article.
Sobriety checkpoint planned for weekend, police say
Sobriety Checkpoint Stock IMAGE

In this file photo, police officers participating with the Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

HAMMOND — As part of the Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Program, Hammond police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

Those who are stopped at the checkpoint will only have a brief delay of their travels if no violations are noted, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. If stopped by the checkpoint, drivers will be asked to show their driver’s license and vehicle registration.

The time and location of the checkpoint will not be disclosed ahead of time. This initiative is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

