VALPARAISO — Valparaiso schools had a brief lock out Tuesday morning as officers investigated a “vague social media threat,” police say.
Authorities responded earlier Friday to a report of a vague school threat on social media, according to the Valparaiso Police Department.
During the investigation, Valparaiso Community Schools implemented a temporary lock-out for all locations, which spanned about two hours, police said. In a lock-out, no one is permitted in out or out of the school buildings; however regular student and faculty routines are not disrupted.
Parents were notified and business was conducted per usual within the schools on Friday, Allison Hadley, Valparaiso schools spokeswoman, said.
The reported social media thread contained no direct threat to any school or school system, police said.
The alleged treat was originally reported to school resource officers in Portage, who then contacted the Valparaiso Police Department. The person who reported the alleged threat believed a name in the thread was a Valparaiso student; however, police investigations showed this was not the case.
The statement, described as “vague,” was found to have originated in Lake County and was a screenshot of a thread from December 2018 that was posted to social media.
The threat was traced back to a friend of a Valparaiso student, police said.
“As always, these threats are taken very seriously and investigated to the fullest to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the Valparaiso Police Department said. “We continue to work closely with the Valparaiso Community Schools and are thankful for their partnership.”
A rumor associated the lock out with a sighting of a man with a gun Friday; however this is not the case, police said. A fourth-grade student saw a police officer doing a safety check at Memorial Elementary School and mistook a cellphone in the officer's hand as a gun, police said. The student called a parent and police quickly resolved the misunderstanding.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
