Socially distanced Santa Claus will be part of Lansing holiday celebration

LANSING — Santa Claus is coming to town, but in a socially distanced way.

The village has decided not to open the Santa's House downtown for in-person visits with kids to share their Christmas lists.

"We did not see a safe way to do Santa's House," Ken Reynolds, Lansing's communications director, said. "It's just too small of a building."

Instead, Santa will be on hand for the village's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday at Fox Pointe, 18138 Henry St., high in the air in a firetruck bucket.

The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., with Santa appearing at 6 p.m. The village Christmas tree will be unveiled, and there will be photo opportunities with a vintage sleigh along with holiday music playing throughout.

The village tree is just one of dozens that will be on display for the rest of the month. Lansing also offered businesses and residents the opportunity to sponsor and decorate trees at Fox Pointe; as of Tuesday afternoon, there were 49 arranged around the venue.

The tree display will be open from 3-8 p.m. daily from Dec. 7-30, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas.