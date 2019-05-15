INDIANAPOLIS —State Rep. Ed Soliday, R, Valparaiso, recently welcomed student pages to the Statehouse.
As House pages, these students toured the governor’s office, the House and Senate chambers, and the Indiana Supreme Court. They also helped staff with their daily tasks and met with Soliday to learn more about the legislative process.
The pages included:
• Daniel Amidon, from Chesterton, is a homeschooled student;
• Isabel Blaney, from Valparaiso, attends Valparaiso High School;
• Tyson Borgelt, from Valparaiso, attends Benjamin Franklin Middle School;
• James Grutsch, from Chesterton, attends Chesterton Middle School;
• Ruthie Marfoe, from Valparaiso, attends Valparaiso High School;
• Emma Martin, from Valparaiso, is a homeschooled student;
• Isaiah Martin, from Valparaiso, is a homeschooled student;
• Riley McGuire, from Valparaiso, attends Chesterton High School;
• Marko Pejnovic, from Valparaiso, attends Morgan Township High School;
• Lillian Rogers, from Valparaiso, attends Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities; and
• Madison Simms, from Chesterton, attends Chesterton High School.
“The page program is a great way for students to learn about our state government and the importance of civic engagement,” Soliday said. “It’s always great to hear from young Hoosiers in our community, and I look forward to having even more visit the Statehouse next session.”
Students between the ages of 13 to 18 who are interested in paging during the 2020 session can learn more at www.indianahouserepublicans.com/pageprogram. Participants receive an excused absence from school and groups can request to page together.