Some child care centers remain open to aid families amid school closures

As school closing announcements trickled in last week, some working parents were forced to scramble to find care for their children.

While others have shut down, some child care services remain open throughout Lake and Porter counties.

All Geminus Head Start centers have been closed, which includes locations in Cedar Lake, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Whiting. Geminus Head Start has not announced a reopening date yet.

Northwest Indiana YMCA facilities have also shut down across the board, along with the locations’ child care programs and youth classes.

Andrea Kelly, center director of Happy Days Childcare and Learning Center in Merrillville, said the center is staying open but is taking precautions to remain a safe place for staff and children.

“We are following state guidelines on keeping the classrooms clean and ensuring the health of the children and the staff and making sure no one is sick,” Kelly said. “We are also maintaining class ratios with the amount of students and staff.”

Kelly said the child care center is staying open for families who need them now more than ever.