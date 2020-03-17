Some child care centers remain open to aid families amid school closures

As school closing announcements trickled in last week, some working parents were forced to scramble to find care for their children.
While others have shut down, some child care services remain open throughout Lake and Porter counties.
All Geminus Head Start centers have been closed, which includes locations in Cedar Lake, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Whiting. Geminus Head Start has not announced a reopening date yet.
Northwest Indiana YMCA facilities have also shut down across the board, along with the locations’ child care programs and youth classes.
Andrea Kelly, center director of Happy Days Childcare and Learning Center in Merrillville, said the center is staying open but is taking precautions to remain a safe place for staff and children.
“We are following state guidelines on keeping the classrooms clean and ensuring the health of the children and the staff and making sure no one is sick,” Kelly said. “We are also maintaining class ratios with the amount of students and staff.”
Kelly said the child care center is staying open for families who need them now more than ever.
“We have a lot of parents who work in health care such as doctors and nurses who still need child care during this time,” Kelly said. “Because their hours aren’t changing, if anything their work hours are increasing. We will continue to follow state guidelines and instructions and will remain open until we are instructed otherwise.”
Clarissa Regula, owner of Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy echoed those sentiments, saying that they’re taking precautions to limit the amount of people at the care center.
“While they’re out saving people they need child care,” Regular said. “Also for our staff, some families live pay check to pay check and can’t afford to be out of work. …We are strictly following guidelines and cleaning several times a day along with removing classroom items that can’t be sanitized.”
Likewise, Virgenmina Miranda, an administrator for Morning Star Academy in Hammond, said hours of care are remaining the same.
“Some students are staying home so we’ve been able to maintain small class sizes,” Miranda said.
Among centers in Lake County, the Elka Child Educational Center in Gary and Wonder Years Learning Center Inc. in Munster are also staying open regular hours.
Some facilities are remaining open regular hours with limitations such as the Portage Child Care Center, which is not accepting any new enrollments at this time, staff said.
In Porter County, Growing Kids Learning Center in Valparaiso and Wee Care Child Development Center in Valparaiso and Chesterton also remain in normal operations.
While most schools will not be open for another few weeks, staff are working through coronavirus concerns to ensure clean and secure facilities.
“We are all doing OK,” Kelly said. “Safety and cleanliness is our main concern and we can get through this as long as we keep moving forward.”