Some Indiana environmental groups suffering during coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s environmental organizations are struggling to stay afloat as the coronavirus pandemic has halted spring events that usually attract members and donors, which are crucial for their operations.

These groups are facing financial hardships, while they focus on retaining employees and carrying out their organizations’ environmental purposes, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“It would be a tragedy if this pandemic comes along and wipes out or steals the thunder from the groups doing the important work," said Allyson Mitchell, executive director of the Indiana Recycling Coalition.

The Indiana Wildlife Federation had programs booked throughout the spring season, said the group's executive director, Emily Wood. Through these events, the organization can educate thousands of people about wildlife.

“It’s where we get the bulk of our new members from,” Wood said. “That’s a major disappointment, not being able to get that message out.”

But Earth Charter Indiana has not had that problem. Executive Director Jim Poyser says the youth-oriented climate advocacy group has been connecting with students more than ever because they have been learning from home.