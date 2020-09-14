Sonic interested in calling Crown Point home

CROWN POINT — Various fast food restaurants, including Sonic, are interested in calling Crown Point home — if a local developer can secure land from the state to make it happen.
Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Inc., told Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals members Crown Point-based DPCOMM22, LLC, is seeking to transform a parcel of land on the southwest corner of Broadway and Summit Street, along Superior Drive.
To make the development work as envisioned, however, additional land would need to be obtained from the Indiana Department of Transportation, and setbacks would need to be approved by the BZA, Ban said.
The parcel of land, at 890 N. Superior Drive, also known as lot three within the Superior Corporate Center, has created difficulties due to its shape, Ban said.
"Back in the mid-2010s, INDOT came and went to the former owners to acquire property along the Broadway corridor, and they acquired a large piece of property, which almost, to some extent, has created a very difficult condition to make this property developable," Ban told BZA members Tuesday.
In 2010, the parcel of land was subject to a lawsuit brought by the state seeking to acquire a right-of-way along Broadway, containing approximately 5,867 square feet.
The state and owners of the property, Summit & Broadway Properties, Inc., agreed to settle the appropriation of the real estate, which resulted in a $49,283 payment to Superior & Broadway Properties.
According to the Lake County Surveyor geographic information system website, lot 3 currently doesn't include land from the right-of-way.
Ban said the right-of-way takes 35-40 feet of property along the Broadway frontage.
"When they took this property and the improvements they made back in the mid-2010s, they didn't do any widening," Ban said.
"It's our opinion that land that was acquired, was not acquired for any purpose for that 2010-related road improvement project. All that was done was a grinding and resurfacing of Broadway in this area."
Ban said DVG is currently working with the state to acquire some land back from the state to develop the north side of the parcel.
The potential acquisition, he said, would make lot 3 developable for the presented project.
Advanced Auto Parts is slated to occupy a retail building on the south side of lot 3, Ban said. The north building is expected to be a fast-food eatery, with restaurants, including Sonic, expressing interest in the space.
The north half of the lot cannot be developed without securing land from INDOT, Ban said.
BZA Member Dick Sauerman questioned if the cart was being put before the horse, given the land has yet to be acquired back from INDOT.
Ban said Sauerman had a good point, but Advanced Auto Parts is looking to break ground this year. If the land can't be acquired from INDOT for the north side project, Ban said lot 3 will be occupied by Advanced Auto Parts only.
Ultimately, the BZA unanimously approved three setback encroachments for the project, including a 16-foot encroachment for a drive out and a 21-foot encroachment for a trash enclosure along Summit Street; a 25-foot encroachment for a parking lot along Superior Drive; and a 23-foot encroachment along Broadway for a monument sign.
Under the variance, the Broadway setback will be set to zero for the current condition of the parcel. If land is acquired from INDOT, there will be a 10-foot setback on the newly acquired land.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
