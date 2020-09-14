 Skip to main content
Sonic interested in calling Crown Point home
Sonic interested in calling Crown Point home

Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — Various fast food restaurants, including Sonic, are interested in calling Crown Point home — if a local developer can secure land from the state to make it happen. 

Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Inc., told Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals members Crown Point-based DPCOMM22, LLC, is seeking to transform a parcel of land on the southwest corner of Broadway and Summit Street, along Superior Drive. 

To make the development work as envisioned, however, additional land would need to be obtained from the Indiana Department of Transportation, and setbacks would need to be approved by the BZA, Ban said. 

The parcel of land, at 890 N. Superior Drive, also known as lot three within the Superior Corporate Center, has created difficulties due to its shape, Ban said. 

"Back in the mid-2010s, INDOT came and went to the former owners to acquire property along the Broadway corridor, and they acquired a large piece of property, which almost, to some extent, has created a very difficult condition to make this property developable," Ban told BZA members Tuesday.  

In 2010, the parcel of land was subject to a lawsuit brought by the state seeking to acquire a right-of-way along Broadway, containing approximately 5,867 square feet.

The state and owners of the property, Summit & Broadway Properties, Inc., agreed to settle the appropriation of the real estate, which resulted in a $49,283 payment to Superior & Broadway Properties. 

According to the Lake County Surveyor geographic information system website, lot 3 currently doesn't include land from the right-of-way. 

Ban said the right-of-way takes 35-40 feet of property along the Broadway frontage. 

"When they took this property and the improvements they made back in the mid-2010s, they didn't do any widening," Ban said.

"It's our opinion that land that was acquired, was not acquired for any purpose for that 2010-related road improvement project. All that was done was a grinding and resurfacing of Broadway in this area." 

Ban said DVG is currently working with the state to acquire some land back from the state to develop the north side of the parcel. 

The potential acquisition, he said, would make lot 3 developable for the presented project. 

Advanced Auto Parts is slated to occupy a retail building on the south side of lot 3, Ban said. The north building is expected to be a fast-food eatery, with restaurants, including Sonic, expressing interest in the space. 

The north half of the lot cannot be developed without securing land from INDOT, Ban said. 

BZA Member Dick Sauerman questioned if the cart was being put before the horse, given the land has yet to be acquired back from INDOT. 

Ban said Sauerman had a good point, but Advanced Auto Parts is looking to break ground this year. If the land can't be acquired from INDOT for the north side project, Ban said lot 3 will be occupied by Advanced Auto Parts only. 

Ultimately, the BZA unanimously approved three setback encroachments for the project, including a 16-foot encroachment for a drive out and a 21-foot encroachment for a trash enclosure along Summit Street; a 25-foot encroachment for a parking lot along Superior Drive; and a 23-foot encroachment along Broadway for a monument sign.

Under the variance, the Broadway setback will be set to zero for the current condition of the parcel. If land is acquired from INDOT, there will be a 10-foot setback on the newly acquired land.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

