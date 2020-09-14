Sonic interested in calling Crown Point home

According to the Lake County Surveyor geographic information system website, lot 3 currently doesn't include land from the right-of-way.

Ban said the right-of-way takes 35-40 feet of property along the Broadway frontage.

"When they took this property and the improvements they made back in the mid-2010s, they didn't do any widening," Ban said.

"It's our opinion that land that was acquired, was not acquired for any purpose for that 2010-related road improvement project. All that was done was a grinding and resurfacing of Broadway in this area."

Ban said DVG is currently working with the state to acquire some land back from the state to develop the north side of the parcel.

The potential acquisition, he said, would make lot 3 developable for the presented project.

Advanced Auto Parts is slated to occupy a retail building on the south side of lot 3, Ban said. The north building is expected to be a fast-food eatery, with restaurants, including Sonic, expressing interest in the space.

The north half of the lot cannot be developed without securing land from INDOT, Ban said.