Pi Sigma Phi Sorority Upsilon Chapter holds its 13th annual “Clubs for Charity” golf outing Sept. 14 at Minnie Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park, Illinois.
Cost is $95 per person, which includes green fees, cart, door prizes, box lunch, dinner and drink tickets. Contests will be held throughout the event.
Registration will be accepted by phone or text to Katie at 708-305-1568 or by calling Pam at 219-923-2031.
Hole Sponsorship for $100 can be secured by phone or text to Gloria at 708-207-7425.
The Charities benefiting from the outing include:
Camp Quality in Frankfort, llinois - a camp run by volunteers for children 5 to 17 who have been diagnosed with cancer;
St. Clare’s in Crown Point - a health care provider for the working poor;
Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program –a free program for expectant mothers in need
Sojourner Truth House in Gary - a place for the homeless that offers food, clothing, shelter, counseling, medical and dental care for those in need.
To donate a prize, contact Judy at 219-937-9005.