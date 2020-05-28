You are the owner of this article.
South Bend pair arrested after being found with cocaine, guns, police say
South Bend pair arrested after being found with cocaine, guns, police say

LAPORTE — A man and woman were arrested after an “assortment of drugs” and firearms were found during a traffic stop, police said.

At 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, a LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputy was driving west on U.S. 20 near Range Road in rural LaPorte County when he saw a tan Ford car suddenly brake and pull over to the shoulder without using a turn signal.

The officer checked the license plate, which he determined was fictitious through a computer search. As he turned around his police car, he saw the tan Ford do a U-turn across U.S. 20 before driving eastbound and turning north on Range Road.

The officer caught up to the car and as he was about to initiate a traffic stop, the car pulled into the lawn of a residence in the 5300 north block of Range Road.

As the officer further investigated, he found two firearms and an assortment of drugs, police said.

The driver, Kevin McDowell, 26, of South Bend, was charged with possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, Jasmier Logan, 26, of South Bend, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Both people were arrested and taken to LaPorte County Jail where they are each being held on $20,005 cash-only bond.

Police dog Bosco assisted the LaPorte County Sheriff’s officers in the investigation.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

