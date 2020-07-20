South Haven drainage work advances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Storm water drainage projects in the South Haven area are progressing, the Porter County Storm Water Management Board was recently told.

In Salt Creek Commons, new South Haven and the Coventry subdivision, about two dozen structures must be located or buried, Project Manager Rich Graeber said.

“We’re getting close to having the data collected,” he said.

Then the county will have a video inspection of the sewers done to determine what options are best to address drainage, County Engineer Michael Novotney said.

After that comes outreach to residents, Graeber said.

Two other drainage projects in the South Haven area — northeast and south-central — are almost finished.

In the south-central area, paving and outfall work is next on the list. Landscaping has to wait until cooler weather.

Drains have been connected so water doesn’t spill onto the roadway.

Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, suggested having the county highway department help with transitions between the new work and adjacent areas.