South Haven drainage work advances

VALPARAISO — Storm water drainage projects in the South Haven area are progressing, the Porter County Storm Water Management Board was recently told.
In Salt Creek Commons, new South Haven and the Coventry subdivision, about two dozen structures must be located or buried, Project Manager Rich Graeber said.
“We’re getting close to having the data collected,” he said.
Then the county will have a video inspection of the sewers done to determine what options are best to address drainage, County Engineer Michael Novotney said.
After that comes outreach to residents, Graeber said.
Two other drainage projects in the South Haven area — northeast and south-central — are almost finished.
In the south-central area, paving and outfall work is next on the list. Landscaping has to wait until cooler weather.
Drains have been connected so water doesn’t spill onto the roadway.
Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, suggested having the county highway department help with transitions between the new work and adjacent areas.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a lot of work or anything like that,” Good said.
On Pinewood, Novotney said, the project included flattening a big sag where pavement buckled.
“It’s just good customer service,” Novotney said.
The Midway Drive drainage detention basin expansion project will be aided by Portage Township Schools classes being virtual at the start of the academic year, Good said. Not having to accommodate school buses will make the work go faster.
The storm sewer relining and rehabilitation project will require a little more effort than expected.
LaHonda Drive is “probably the single worst storm sewer in South Haven,” Good said.
“It’ll be a little more, possibly, to do the open trench construction, but we’ll have a better product in the end,” he said.
“We’re reinventing the whole system. It’s remarkable,” said Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North.
Good noted that on Governor Road, where work has been completed, he noticed new siding on at least eight homes.
“I that that (county government) investment is spurring more investment in the real estate there.”