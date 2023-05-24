HAMMOND — Police who responded to the home of a reportedly suicidal South Haven man in 2021 are now being sued over claims they killed him.

The family of Alexander Thor Tuzinski are seeking monetary damages from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Reynolds, and at least eight other county police officers.

Chesterton attorney David E. Baum filed the wrongful death suit last month in Porter Superior Court. Baum declined comment Tuesday on the case.

Thomas Wheeler, an attorney with the Indianapolis law firm of Frost Brown Todd LLP, defending the sheriff and his department, requires the case be moved this week to U.S District Court in Hammond.

Wheeler couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment and hasn’t yet answered the claims in court.

The suit alleges sheriff’s police officers were called May 1, 2021 to the Tuzinski home on Long Run Road in the rural community of South Haven.

Nakita Tuzinski asked police for a wellness check “based on her husband, Alex, stating that he wanted to shoot himself.”

The suit alleges officers entered the home, made contact with Alex Tuzinski “and shot Alex in the head while he was lying in bed.”

The suit claims the shooting was unnecessary, excessive, and unreasonable under the circumstances and Tuzinski did not pose an immediate threat to the safety of the officers.

The suit further claims the department failed to properly train the officers how to respond in these circumstances.

