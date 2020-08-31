South Holland Driver Services to reopen after a positive COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HOLLAND — The South Holland CDL Driver Services facility will reopen Tuesday.

The facility closed as a precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Illinois Secretary of State.

The South Holland facility has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, according to the release.

Expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle registration stickers have been extended in Illinois until Nov. 1.

If visiting a facility, the Illinois secretary is advising visitors to be prepared to wait outside to help practice social distancing, which limits the number of people allowed inside a facility at a given time.

Customers and Secretary of State employees are required to wear face masks.

Alternatively, customers can complete transactions online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

