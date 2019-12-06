Six months after Bulldog Park celebrated its grand opening, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority has named the facility the 2019 Venue of the Year.
The award was presented to Mayor David Uran on Thursday.
"We're very excited for the award to be recognized for that," he said. "We truly believe that it's a great foundation for year two to be even bigger and better."
The designation comes less than a year after the facility first opened the doors to its Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink on Dec. 22, 2018. In the first two weeks of the rink opening, it saw about 8,500 visitors and brought in nearly $70,000 from skate rentals and concession stand sales, according to previous Times reports.
During the 2018 season, which went from late December to early March, around 17,200 people skated at the rink and about $120,000 was brought in from admission, rental and concessions, said Diana Bosse, special events administrator for the city.
Uran said this year visitors to the ice rink will have a different experience due to additions such as fire pits.
"We're seeing much more of a nicer experience for people utilizing (Bulldog Park in) the wintertime than we had last winter," Uran said.
When the $10-million facility opened in late May, it was the host for various festivals in the city, including the Taste of Crown Point, the Corn Roast and the first Chefs of Steel event.
Uran added while the amphitheater and recreation building opened in May, both have had full seasons of use.
The venue also was home to the Crown Point farmers market from June 1 to Sept. 28.