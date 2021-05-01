South Shore Line announces closures, busing due to construction

The South Shore Line announced closures and substitute bus services starting this weekend.

Passengers will be periodically bused between stations due to utility work and the Double Track construction project. The next busing segment will be for those traveling Monday through May 8 between the Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations.

During this time no bikes can be transported on the bus. Transportation to Beverly Shores will be suspended during the busing period. In addition, starting on Saturday, the 11th Street Station in Michigan City will be temporarily closed.

The closure is due to construction and is expected to last 2.5 years. The Michigan City Carroll Avenue station will remain open as an alternative.

The buses will arrive and depart to match the train schedule between the Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro stations. Westbound travelers should be prepared to get off the train and board buses in front of the Carroll Avenue station and then get back on the train at Gary Metro.

Those riding eastbound will have to get off the train at Gary Metro to board a bus to get to the trains at Carroll Avenue. Buses will make stops between the two stations, with the exception of Beverly Shores and 11th Street.