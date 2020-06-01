South Shore Line closed Monday for safety concerns, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE COUNTY — The South Shore Line's passenger trains were suspended Monday, officials said.

The move came out of "an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and passengers," the commuter rail line tweeted.

Metra, the rail system that operates in Illinois, announced Sunday it also would suspend all service for Monday, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

"For the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites, Metra is suspending all service on Monday, June 1," the rail agency tweeted.

Metra planned to give updates later Monday about Tuesday service, officials said.

Illinois State Police reported several road closures Monday after protests shook the city over the weekend.

The following Interstate ramp exits were closed Monday morning:

I-290 eastbound to Congress Parkway

I-94 northbound ramp to Congress Parkway

I-90 northbound ramp to Ohio Street

I-90 southbound to Ohio Street

I-94 northbound ramp to Cermak Chinatown Feeder