CHICAGO — As the Chicago Air and Water Show is set to take to the skies, the South Shore Line is set to accommodate spectators.
To accommodate those flocking to the show Saturday and Sunday at North Avenue Beach in Chicago, the South Shore Line announced extra trains scheduled to run during both days of the show.
The Westbound Train 606 will operate an extra train to allow for extra accommodations for those heading to Chicago in the morning. The trains will make all regular stops to Chicago.
An extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m., depart from Van Buren Street at 4:28 p.m. and run non-stop to Hegewisch. The train will make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue in Michigan City. Millennium Station ticket hours agent hours are set to be extended until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Crowded conditions on trains should be expected and passengers should expect a NICTD Transit Police during the weekend-long event.
The South Shore Line website, www.mysouthshoreline.com, has lists of schedules and fares.
Bikes will not be allowed on the trains to accommodate the large amount of passengers expected. The South Shore Line also reminded the public that alcohol is prohibited on all trains and glass bottles are prohibited at all times.