South Shore Line implements temporary busing during construction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Shore Line will provide substitute bus services between South Bend and Michigan City as the company upgrades its track and segments of overhead wiring.

The temporary busing schedule will be implemented Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, the South Shore Line announced Thursday.

The bus service will run between Carroll Avenue in Michigan City and South Bend International Airport, in which the train service between those points will be canceled during this time.

While the bus service is in effect, services to and from Hudson Lake will be suspended, and passengers are asked to board at the Carroll Avenue train station rather than the Hudson Lake location.

The buses will arrive and depart the same times as the regular train schedule.

Westbound passengers should be prepared to board buses just north of the South Shore platform at the South Bend International Airport and then board South Shore trains at the Carroll Avenue station, according to the news release.

Eastbound passengers will need to exit the train at the Carroll Avenue station and board a bus for the remainder of their trips.