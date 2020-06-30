South Shore Line offers free westbound rides, extends monthly tickets

CHESTERTON – As Indiana and Chicago continue to reopen in phases, the South Shore Line is extending monthly tickets’ validity and continuing to offer free rides to medical and law enforcement members.
Throughout July and August, doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, medical personnel, law enforcement, TSA agents and security personnel can continue riding for free, according to a news release from South Shore Line.
Starting July 1, the South Shore Line is providing free westbound rides on all trains through Aug. 31, in which passengers can board trains without purchasing tickets. Up to three children who are 13 years old or younger can ride free with a fare-paying adult.
In addition, all monthly tickets bought for July will be valid throughout August.
Those who have bought a paper July monthly ticket should keep the ticket to use in August, the company said. People who have a digital monthly ticket for July will have an August ticket digitally uploaded to their account.
For those who get tickets via employer programs like Wage Works and Commuter Benefit Solutions should not order an August ticket if they have received their July monthly ticket.
The South Shore Line is still requiring passengers to wear masks at stations and aboard cars and are urging riders to use the sanitation stations in each car. Alternatively, there will be a mask-optional car for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.
The Sanitized for Rider Safety program is a widespread cleaning program that includes disinfecting seats, windows, crash pads, handrails, door handles, headrests and grab handles. In addition, each car is mopped and fogged with disinfectant.
“Not only do we want to provide a warm welcome for our riders who are returning to the SSL, but we also want to be accommodating during this time and show our understanding of our riders’ differing travel schedules,” said Michael Noland, president of the South Shore Line. “All of our lives have been affected by recent times, and we want to make returning to the SSL affordable and safe for all.”
For more information, passengers can visit the South Shore Line website at mysouthshoreline.com.
