South Shore Line offers free westbound rides, extends monthly tickets

CHESTERTON – As Indiana and Chicago continue to reopen in phases, the South Shore Line is extending monthly tickets’ validity and continuing to offer free rides to medical and law enforcement members.

Throughout July and August, doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, medical personnel, law enforcement, TSA agents and security personnel can continue riding for free, according to a news release from South Shore Line.

Starting July 1, the South Shore Line is providing free westbound rides on all trains through Aug. 31, in which passengers can board trains without purchasing tickets. Up to three children who are 13 years old or younger can ride free with a fare-paying adult.

In addition, all monthly tickets bought for July will be valid throughout August.

Those who have bought a paper July monthly ticket should keep the ticket to use in August, the company said. People who have a digital monthly ticket for July will have an August ticket digitally uploaded to their account.

For those who get tickets via employer programs like Wage Works and Commuter Benefit Solutions should not order an August ticket if they have received their July monthly ticket.