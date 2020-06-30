You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Shore Line offers free westbound rides, extends monthly tickets
alert urgent

South Shore Line offers free westbound rides, extends monthly tickets

{{featured_button_text}}
South Shore in Hammond

An eastbound South Shore Line train departs from the Hammond station.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CHESTERTON – As Indiana and Chicago continue to reopen in phases, the South Shore Line is extending monthly tickets’ validity and continuing to offer free rides to medical and law enforcement members.

Throughout July and August, doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, medical personnel, law enforcement, TSA agents and security personnel can continue riding for free, according to a news release from South Shore Line.

Starting July 1, the South Shore Line is providing free westbound rides on all trains through Aug. 31, in which passengers can board trains without purchasing tickets. Up to three children who are 13 years old or younger can ride free with a fare-paying adult. 

In addition, all monthly tickets bought for July will be valid throughout August.

Those who have bought a paper July monthly ticket should keep the ticket to use in August, the company said. People who have a digital monthly ticket for July will have an August ticket digitally uploaded to their account.

For those who get tickets via employer programs like Wage Works and Commuter Benefit Solutions should not order an August ticket if they have received their July monthly ticket.

The South Shore Line is still requiring passengers to wear masks at stations and aboard cars and are urging riders to use the sanitation stations in each car. Alternatively, there will be a mask-optional car for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.

The Sanitized for Rider Safety program is a widespread cleaning program that includes disinfecting seats, windows, crash pads, handrails, door handles, headrests and grab handles. In addition, each car is mopped and fogged with disinfectant.

“Not only do we want to provide a warm welcome for our riders who are returning to the SSL, but we also want to be accommodating during this time and show our understanding of our riders’ differing travel schedules,” said Michael Noland, president of the South Shore Line. “All of our lives have been affected by recent times, and we want to make returning to the SSL affordable and safe for all.”

For more information, passengers can visit the South Shore Line website at mysouthshoreline.com

Gallery: Prairie Farms Dairy, Franciscan Health distribute free milk

Gallery: Prairie Farms Dairy, Franciscan Health distribute free milk

Prairie Farms Dairy had gallons of thanks for Franciscan Health health care providers and to the public who have supported their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The well-known milk distributor, working jointly with a U.S. Department of Agriculture program, made a special delivery at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 U.S. 41 in Schererville on Tuesday.

1 of 7

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flying snakes? This is how they do it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts