South Shore Line tightens protocols amidst coronavirus spread

The South Shore Line is keeping a close watch on coronavirus reports and tightening up sanitary protocols.

On Wednesday the South Shore Line announced that its staffers are taking steps to reduce passengers’ risk of exposure to the virus.

The South Shore Line has implemented protocols increasing the frequency and intensity of sanitizing procedures on the trains and in the stations.

Sanitizers and disinfectants approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be used frequently every day on surfaces including station seats, train seats, arm rests, floors, door frames, interior hand-holds, bathroom sinks, toilets and door knobs, officials said.

The South Shore Line is also reinforcing train personnel methods of protecting against the spread of the virus and passengers are encouraged to use soap and water provided on board trains to wash their hands.

The South Shore Line is actively monitoring reports from the CDC, the World Health Organization and other agencies to coordinate safety efforts.

The majority of Americans are not likely to be exposed to coronavirus at this time and the immediate health risk of the virus is considered to be low, according to the CDC.