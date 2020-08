South Shore line to offer free October monthly ticket

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON – The South Shore Line will offer a free October monthly ticket with the purchase of a September monthly ticket.

Those who have bought a paper September monthly ticket should keep it to use in October, said a news release from the South Shore Line. A monthly October ticket will be automatically uploaded to the accounts of those who bought a digital September ticket using the mobile app.

For passengers who get tickets from an employer benefit program like Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, they should not order an October monthly ticket if they have already received a September monthly ticket.

The South Shore Line requires passengers to wear masks and a mask-optional train car will be available. In addition, the staff has implemented thorough disinfectant and cleaning protocols for public safety.

For more information, passengers can visit the South Shore Line website at mysouthshoreline.com.

