South Shore Line stock

A South Shore Line train pulls into the station.

 Doug Ross, The Times

The South Shore Line's train service will be starting up again after harsh cold suspended its regular transportation routes.

Service will be restored starting Sunday with westbound Train 600, according to a news release from South Shore Line.

As train service resumes, the substitute bus service will no longer be in effect between South Bend and the Michigan City Carroll Avenue station and all train service will operate as normal.

Any service disruptions will be posted to www.mysouthshoreline.com and will be sent out through email notification, the company said.

