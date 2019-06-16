SCHERERVILLE — The grand opening of the second Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Indiana was commemorated with the unveiling of “Roving the Region” South Shore Poster June 5 at the dealership, 5781 U.S. 30 in Schererville; Lake County’s first Land Rover dealership.
Guests were able to view the $5 million project, including the 30,000-square-foot showroom and service center, and meet South Shore Poster Artist, Mitch Markovitz. South Shore Land Rover will sell and lease a number of vehicles including the Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Evoque Convertible, Jaguars and more.
“Given the geographical reach we will have with these brands, the name South Shore and the Poster was a natural fit,” said Kirk Cordill, Dealer Principal of BMW of Schererville. “We are delighted to combine the marquis brands of Jaguar and Land Rover with the local flavor of the South Shore name."