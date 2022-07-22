South Shore service to change during Lollapalooza

Due to anticipated high ridership for Lollapalooza, South Shore train service will be adjusted next weekend.
On Thursday and Friday, an Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.
On Saturday and Sunday, Westbound Train 606 and Train 506 will operate extra routes in the morning. An extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 6 p.m.
An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m.
Alcohol will be prohibited on the trains Thursday and Friday after 7 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Three-legged fair contestant steals he show
Interactive play area in the Crown Point Library
Interactive play area in the Crown Point Library
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Lake County Historical Museum celebrating 40th anniversary
Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in
Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_10
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_9
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_5
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Taste 5
Taste 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!