South Shore service to change during Lollapalooza

Due to anticipated high ridership for Lollapalooza, South Shore train service will be adjusted next weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, an Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Gary Metro Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, Westbound Train 606 and Train 506 will operate extra routes in the morning. An extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 6 p.m.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m.

Alcohol will be prohibited on the trains Thursday and Friday after 7 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.