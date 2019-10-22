SOUTH HOLLAND — An Illinois college has garnered a $1.5 million grant that will fund programs aimed at putting students' on viable career paths, from healthcare professions to cutting hair.
South Suburban College in South Holland announced it received the Workforce Equity Grant through the Illinois Community College Board.
The project supports and expands work training opportunities in high-demand fields in district, according to a South Suburban College news release.
“We are so pleased to receive this grant for the benefits it will provide to our student participants, as well as its establishment of new highly employable career programs,” said Frank M. Zuccarelli, chairman of the SSC Board of Trustees. “I commend the ICCB for recognizing the importance of providing assistance to students who need it the most, while also creating critical opportunities for meaningful employment.”
The project provides financial assistance and academic help to students within certain programs.
You have free articles remaining.
The five areas covered by the project include the Nursing and Patient Care Technician, Basic Nursing Assistance Training Program, Community Healthcare Worker, Certified Production Technician and Barber Technician programs.
Two new programs are the Patient Care Technician and Barber Technician programs, which are pending final approval from ICCB, the news release said.
The Patient Care Technician program will be offered in the Spring 2020 semester. Research shows job opportunities for those in the patient care technician field is expected to increase by 23% in the next decade, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Barber Technician program will be offered in the fall 2020 semester. The average salary for a barber in Illinois is $42,930, according to the U.S. Department of Labor data.
More information on the programs can be found by calling 708-596-2000, ext. 2413, or by emailing workforceequity@ssc.edu.