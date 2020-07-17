South Suburban College hosts pinning ceremony for nursing students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College recently honored the 2020 graduates of the College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program with a special socially distanced ceremony.

The graduates received their nursing pins from Dr. Tasha Williams, Vice President of Academic Services, and Dr. Linda Brown-Aldridge, who completed her first full academic year as the Dean of Nursing at SSC.

This year, seven students successfully completed the ADN program. One of the graduates, Shautavia Meeks-Gill, has already passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Her fellow graduates are awaiting their test dates.

The students were given the opportunity to attend the mid-year conference of the National Student Nurses Association (NSNA) in October 2019. With their attendance included membership in the NSNA, which inspired the students to establish a local chapter at SSC.

“The graduates’ dedication, hard work, and resilience is inspiring, especially with the challenge of COVID-19 during the spring semester,” said Dr. Brown-Aldridge. “The faculty and staff worked hard with the students to provide the needed support for their success during the pandemic.”