South Suburban College hosts pinning ceremony for nursing students

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College recently honored the 2020 graduates of the College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program with a special socially distanced ceremony.
The graduates received their nursing pins from Dr. Tasha Williams, Vice President of Academic Services, and Dr. Linda Brown-Aldridge, who completed her first full academic year as the Dean of Nursing at SSC.
This year, seven students successfully completed the ADN program. One of the graduates, Shautavia Meeks-Gill, has already passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Her fellow graduates are awaiting their test dates.
The students were given the opportunity to attend the mid-year conference of the National Student Nurses Association (NSNA) in October 2019. With their attendance included membership in the NSNA, which inspired the students to establish a local chapter at SSC.
“The graduates’ dedication, hard work, and resilience is inspiring, especially with the challenge of COVID-19 during the spring semester,” said Dr. Brown-Aldridge. “The faculty and staff worked hard with the students to provide the needed support for their success during the pandemic.”
When she joined SSC in spring of 2019, Brown-Aldridge brought more than 30 years of experience working in hospitals and schools in many roles including nursing, teaching, administration and serving as the Chief Nursing Officer at Provident Hospital. She has worked hard with Williams and her team to position the revitalized program for significant growth. The program admitted 42 new first year nursing students for the fall 2020 semester, the largest class in several years.
“I am dedicated to growing this nursing program to address the health disparities and nursing shortage for our community,” added Brown-Aldridge.
The next admission cycle opens Oct. 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021 for the class to begin fall 2021. SSC’s ADN program is a two-year Associate in Applied Science program that provides learning experiences directed by faculty in local hospitals and health agencies to focus on the direct nursing care of patients of all ages. Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to sit for the NCLEX.
Fall classes will be offered in virtual, online and blended instruction methods beginning Aug. 17, 2020. For more information about the ADN program, visit ssc.edu/success or call 708-596-2000, ext. 2260.
