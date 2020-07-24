Southlake Mall brawl injures cop; 3 women arrested

HOBART — An officer was injured and three women were arrested in a fight at Southlake Mall Friday afternoon, police said.
A 26-year-old woman from Hobart, a 26-year-old woman from Gary and a 32-year-old woman from Chicago were arrested and taken to Lake County Jail, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
He said one of the women will face a charge of battering a law enforcement officer.
At 1:10 p.m. officers were called to a fight at the mall in Hobart, according to the Hobart Police Department.
The fight broke out outside a shoe store in the mall, which was hosting a new shoe release Friday, Gonzales said.
As the three women fought, mall security intervened, and Hobart police were called. In the melee, a Hobart officer, who was attempting to break up the fight, suffered cuts and scratches on his face and arms, Gonzales said.
Gonzales said Hobart police viewed a video of the fight on social media. During the brawl, a woman can be seen on top of another woman who is face down on the ground. Meanwhile, a third woman is pulling the hair of the woman lying on the ground.
Mall security officers and Hobart can be seen struggling with the trio to break up the fight. After the skirmish, what appears to be strands of hair and flip flops were laying on the floor where the crowd had gathered.
Formal charges in the recent melee were pending late Friday afternoon.
Hobart police previously responded to a rash of fights at the mall in late May. The brawls took place the same week Southlake Mall reopened on May 18 after closing due to coronavirus.
Hobart police were first called to the mall May 18 to disperse a group of teenagers reportedly fighting in the Sears parking lot. The group followed police commands and left without incident.
Four women were arrested May 19 after a woman was allegedly attacked after accidentally bumping into another woman at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The group of four women then began shouting at the victim and her fiance and followed them out of the store, police reports said. The group allegedly attacked the victim, punching her in the nose and grabbing her by the throat, according to Hobart police.
A Hobart officer took the four women into custody to face charges including theft, battery, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, police reported
A day later, a third fight was caught on camera, showing multiple people fighting outside a store in the mall and the video went viral. Mall security handled the situation and Hobart officers were not called.
