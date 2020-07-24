Southlake Mall brawl injures cop; 3 women arrested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — An officer was injured and three women were arrested in a fight at Southlake Mall Friday afternoon, police said.

A 26-year-old woman from Hobart, a 26-year-old woman from Gary and a 32-year-old woman from Chicago were arrested and taken to Lake County Jail, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

He said one of the women will face a charge of battering a law enforcement officer.

At 1:10 p.m. officers were called to a fight at the mall in Hobart, according to the Hobart Police Department.

The fight broke out outside a shoe store in the mall, which was hosting a new shoe release Friday, Gonzales said.

As the three women fought, mall security intervened, and Hobart police were called. In the melee, a Hobart officer, who was attempting to break up the fight, suffered cuts and scratches on his face and arms, Gonzales said.

Gonzales said Hobart police viewed a video of the fight on social media. During the brawl, a woman can be seen on top of another woman who is face down on the ground. Meanwhile, a third woman is pulling the hair of the woman lying on the ground.