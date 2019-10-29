{{featured_button_text}}
Spaghetti supper's on at St. Mary Catholic Community School

James "Fluffy" Wong, is the 2018 Spaghetti Supper Kid of the Year, and wins a card entitling him to free spaghetti for life at St. Mary's supper.

 Provided by St. Mary Catholic Community School

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School serves its 58th annual spaghetti supper Nov. 13 at the school, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point.

The meal includes a generous serving of spaghetti, Caesar salad, Italian bread, dessert and coffee or milk. Ticket prices are $6 for senior citizens, $8 for adults age 15-59 and $6 for children 5-14; children 4 and younger eat free.  Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the school at 219-663-0676.

Lunch is served from 11:30a.m.-2 p.m. and supper from 4:30 to 7:30p.m.

Drive-through service is available; please call ahead for orders of 10 or more.  Delivery service is also available from 1 a.m. -1 p.m. for those who have a place of business in the Crown Point area and would prefer to dine in for lunch.  There is a five order minimum for this free delivery service.  To request a delivery service order form, call the school and an order form will be faxed or email mrivera@stmarycp.org.

