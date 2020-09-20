Special cupcake dedicated in memory of favorite customer

VALPARAISO — Linda M. Reyes-Popovich was a special friend and a favorite customer at Designer Desserts.
That's what prompted owner Adam Wiltfang to design a special cupcake in her memory, general manager Vanessa Ryan said.
"We got to know her through Centier Bank. She was the first one to greet you. Linda always went above and beyond," Ryan said.
Reyes-Popovich, 56, died Sept. 10 at Rush Hospital in Chicago due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, according to her obituary.
Reyes-Popovich, who was an assistant vice president/branch manager at Centier Bank in Valparaiso, loved coming to Designer Desserts to pick up a cupcake.
The Linda Cupcake, a mocha java cupcake soaked with Baileys Irish Cream, was made to honor her with a portion of the sales at both the Valparaiso and Schererville stores donated to Reyes-Popovich's favorite charity, the Valparaiso School Foundation.
The design on the top featured a Chicago Blackhawks insignia because that was her favorite sports team.
"The mocha java cupcake was one of her favorites, but she was always open to trying new ones," Ryan said.
Although sales earlier this month of the special Linda Cupcake are over, those wanting to donate to the Valparaiso School Foundation still can do so in her name, Ryan said.
Designer Desserts already has collected some $5,000 that will be used for such things as scholarships for kids, including Dollars for Scholars.
"We had the cupcake for sale (Sept. 12) and sold 380 cupcakes. We don't have the cupcakes anymore, but we are still accepting donations, Ryan said.
Ryan said Designer Desserts has made in the past special cupcakes for customers close to the store.
"This one hit a little harder and was more than what we expected. People would come in and tell us stories about Linda. It was heartwarming and sad at the same time to hear the strangers' stories," Ryan said
Reyes-Popovich, who lived in Valparaiso, had worked at Centier for more than 20 years, according to her obituary.
"She was the life of the party and always fun to be around," Ryan said of her friend.
For more information, or to donate, call Designer Desserts at 219-465-0008 or go to its Facebook page.
