Special cupcake dedicated in memory of favorite customer

VALPARAISO — Linda M. Reyes-Popovich was a special friend and a favorite customer at Designer Desserts.

That's what prompted owner Adam Wiltfang to design a special cupcake in her memory, general manager Vanessa Ryan said.

"We got to know her through Centier Bank. She was the first one to greet you. Linda always went above and beyond," Ryan said.

Reyes-Popovich, 56, died Sept. 10 at Rush Hospital in Chicago due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, according to her obituary.

Reyes-Popovich, who was an assistant vice president/branch manager at Centier Bank in Valparaiso, loved coming to Designer Desserts to pick up a cupcake.

The Linda Cupcake, a mocha java cupcake soaked with Baileys Irish Cream, was made to honor her with a portion of the sales at both the Valparaiso and Schererville stores donated to Reyes-Popovich's favorite charity, the Valparaiso School Foundation.

The design on the top featured a Chicago Blackhawks insignia because that was her favorite sports team.

"The mocha java cupcake was one of her favorites, but she was always open to trying new ones," Ryan said.