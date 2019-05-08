MERRILLVILLE — Indiana has a plan to save babies.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law Wednesday in Lake County — which his top health officer called the "perfect place" to do it — designed to reduce Indiana's alarmingly high rate of infant deaths.
"There are very few of us in elected office that will ever have the opportunity to do anything more important than what we're assembled here talking about and doing, than this," Holcomb said. He noted that, earlier in the day, he'd made a "game-changing" economic development announcement — a $37 million aerospace manufacturer coming to West Lafayette.
"This is so much more important, from a generational perspective, of what we're placed on this earth to do and who to be for one another, for our neighbors," he said. Holcomb said the law sends the message that Indiana is a "caring and compassionate state."
Indiana has the seventh-highest infant mortality rate in the nation, as well as the highest in the Midwest. The state lost 7.3 babies for every 1,000 live births in 2017, or a total 602 kids younger than 1. Holcomb has pledged to make the Indiana the lowest in the Midwest by 2024. The Republican governor said the law he signed Wednesday will go a long way in getting the state there.
The legislation, House Enrolled Act 1007, establishes a perinatal navigator program that will connect pregnant women with wraparound and home-visitation services in their communities. The law also requires that health care providers verbally screen expectant mothers for drug and alcohol use. The bill passed both chambers unanimously.
"I know and believe that children are the most precious gift that we are given," said Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, who noted she is mother of four, as well as a grandmother.
"I've seen firsthand, as a obstetrician/gynecologist, and now as the state health commissioner, that not every mom has the opportunities and the resources that I had."
She added, "Lake County is the perfect place to put the stake in the ground with this new legislation and say ... we are going to end that."
Lake County tied for having the sixth-highest infant-mortality rate in the state from 2013-2017, with 8.5 deaths per every 1,000 live births. Porter (5.3) and LaPorte (7) were both below the state average.
The three top ZIP codes in the state in that five-year period were all in Lake County: 46404 (Gary, 20.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births); 46312 (East Chicago, 15.8); and 46324 (Hammond, 15.6). The other highest-risk ZIP codes are in Allen, St. Joseph, Marion and Clark counties.
"Every baby in the state of Indiana that is born deserves to take those first steps and live that first year and far, far beyond that, regardless of where they're born, regardless of what their parents' socioeconomic level is, regardless of their race or ethnicity," Box said.
Statewide, the black infant mortality rate (15.3) is 2½ times higher than the white rate (5.9). The Hispanic rate (7.6) is also above the state average.
Holcomb signed the new law at the offices of Nurse-Family Partnership of Lake County, a program that sends nurses into the homes of at-risk women who are pregnant for the first time, supporting them until their children are 2 years old.
Official say programs like Nurse-Family Partnership will play a role — either directly or as a model — in the construction of the OB navigator program, which is still being designed and may look different depending on where in the state the women live. The law allocates $3.3 million to establish the program, as well as the use of state Medicaid dollars to pay for it.
One of the speakers Wednesday was Amber Woolsey, who was among the first graduates of the Lake County branch of Nurse-Family Partnership. She was pregnant and homeless a few years ago when she moved from Michigan to Schererville to live with her brother. After going to a local Women, Infants and Children office for food assistance, she got referred to Nurse-Family Partnership.
Woolsey, 39, said the program helped her navigate a high-risk pregnancy and find the right doctors and resources to get her back on her feet. Her son is now 2, and she has a job and her own place in Valparaiso.
"I'm just really grateful and thankful for everything this program has done for me and my son," she said. "D.J. (Shine) and the nurses that were able to help me were kind of like my angels on earth."
Indiana is the first state to require the verbal screening of pregnant women's drug use, Box said. (The results cannot be reported to the state's Department of Child Services, the law states; providers face having their licenses suspended if they violate that rule.) The state has a high rate of babies being born addicted to opioids and other substances, Box noted.
Box acknowledged that there likely won't be enough drug treatment in the state for those women, but that the new program will help identify those "gaps."
"This bill is a life-changer," said state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, one of the sponsors of the legislation. "We're changing lives with this bill."