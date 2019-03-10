ST. JOHN — When Dalene Biscan's son, Scott Kubilis, died of a heroin overdose in 2005, she thought that would encourage her other two kids not to use drugs.
Then seven years later, her son, Shayne Kubilis, took his last breath, after ingesting a toxic mix of painkillers and synthetic fentanyl.
Now, Biscan is raising her 15-month-old granddaughter, her daughter's kid, after the baby spent the first two months of her life in a neonatal intensive-care unit, weaning off the opioids that were in her system when she was born.
The opioid epidemic has affected all Americans differently; some peripherally, some directly. You might know someone who was addicted or had a neighbor or classmate overdose. You might have had your car broken into by someone needing to fuel their addiction. Or you might have been spared the pain of a crisis that now kills nearly as many Americans annually as died in the entirety of the Vietnam War.
But those like Biscan, whose lives have been torn apart by their nation's love affair with heroin and painkillers, are left wondering why.
"I ask myself that all the time, and I don't know," she said last week in the kitchen of her rustic St. John home.
"It's hard to wrap our head around how all three of them were addicted."
Older son's struggles
Scott Kubilis got into drugs as an adolescent, as many at that age do, because of peer pressure, Biscan said. He was open about his addiction, yet still ashamed by it.
He always worked and didn't steal to support his habit. Biscan said her kids weren't the stereotypical junkies.
"These aren't your living-underneath-a-bridge people," she said. "They're functional adults. They're fun to be with. They're great kids, good people, but they had this addiction."
Scott had tried to get clean. In fact, he was staying in a recovery house when he died. Biscan believes his tolerance had lowered, and an amount of heroin he used to be able to handle killed him this time.
He was 29. He left behind a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.
Younger son's troubles
His younger brother was devastated.
"(Shayne) took the death really hard," Biscan said. "He used to break into the cemetery and sleep on (Scott's) grave."
That didn't stop Shayne from abusing painkillers. He tried to keep his addiction a secret, though. He was a little more lost than his brother.
Biscan remembers how she used to lock her bedroom door but still noticed things missing. Then she saw footprints on the roof going from Shayne's bedroom window to hers.
"We can laugh at that stuff now," she said. "It shows you the extent they'll go to get drugs. They don't care."
Shayne died, she said, after meeting a girl who had fentanyl patches. That opioid, as much as 100 times stronger than morphine, proved too much to handle. He was 35 years old.
Daughter's addiction
Biscan said her daughter's addiction surprised her most. She hid it well. Her daughter had two girls. Biscan and her husband bought her a house and car in Calumet Township.
Then Biscan's granddaughter was born dependent on opioids. She had to be put on morphine and spent two months in the hospital. The Indiana Department of Child Services took the infant away from her mother.
"I thought originally that it would snap her back into reality," Biscan said. "But I think it did the opposite."
Biscan goes to court this week for a permanency hearing — the baby is currently a ward of the state — and plans to start the adoption process soon. Biscan said she hadn't heard from her daughter in nearly two weeks.
"You've got little kids growing up without a mother. You've got old folks like us raising little kids," Biscan said.
"Hey you, hey you, cutie," she said, as the 15-month-old looked up at her from the kitchen floor. The little girl, with see-through blue eyes, was nonstop movement. She bounced from one toy to another: a cash register, a Minnie Mouse plane and a cake cut into slices that Velcroed together.
This isn't the life Biscan envisioned when she moved into a former dairy farm on the outskirts of St. John 30 years ago.
"My husband's going to retire in another year, and we're looking at the possibility of raising another baby," Biscan said.