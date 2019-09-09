WHITING — Complaints about drivers speeding through alleys have almost gone away since speed humps were installed in certain locations this summer, Mayor Joe Stahura said.
He said drivers going too fast in alleys near the city's business district and downtown area had been problematic.
"People circle around the business district looking for parking spaces," Stahura said.
He said people tend to forget there is a 15 mph speed limit in alleys.
"Some of these alleys are actually used for kids walking back and forth to school," Stahura said.
He said about 14 permanent asphalt speed humps have been added to three alleys and one street in the city.
One was installed at the corner of Ohio and Sheridan avenues, near the city's Little League field, to slow drivers who Stahura said commonly blow through a stop sign there.
The others were installed in alleys north and south of 119th Street, as well as the Ohio Avenue alley near the football field.
Stahura said the city considered what spots had received the most complaints and where there had been issues in the past. He also consulted with the police department to determine where to place the bumps.
"Since these are working so well in the first couple months, I would probably guess that over the next couple years we'll add a few more in different locations," Stahura said.
Each one comes at a cost of about $2,000.
He said the city installed rubber speed bumps in the past that resulted in more of an abrupt hit when driven over, but they didn't last long due to weather exposure.
They could also be more damaging to snow plows than the new, elongated asphalt humps.
"These humps just allow the plow to glide over it," Stahura said.
The city is also experimenting with some poor drainage sites in alleys.
Sections of pervious asphalt have been installed in an alley south of 119th Street and one in the vicinity of Cleveland and Central avenues.
"Instead of trying to put a small sewer or catch basin and then pitch the entire alley to run the water to that location, we actually took like a 50-foot stretch of the alley and replaced it with a pervious asphalt, which means the water is just going to go straight through the asphalt into the ground water," Stahura said.
He said there had not been a large amount of rain since the asphalt was put in, but that if all goes well the process might be replicated in other locations.
"Hopefully over the next couple weeks we'll get an idea whether or not they're working to their full potential," Stahura said.