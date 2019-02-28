WESTVILLE — For a while, it seemed no one would survive the early rounds of the LaPorte County District Spelling Bee at Westville High School.
Then young Porter Ivankovig stood alone in the 16th round and correctly spelled "polymer" to claim first place.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Ivankovig, 11, a fifth-grader at Indian Trail Elementary School in LaPorte. “I wasn’t sure if there was an ‘i’ or ‘y’ in the word.”
Fortunately for Ivankovig, he chose the correct vowel for polymer, a large molecule composed of many repeated subunits.
Second place went to Alissa Sonnenberg, 13, an eighth-grader at New Prairie Middle School in Rolling Prairie. Rounding out the trophy award winners in third place was Louis Mendez, 10, a fifth-grader at Westville Elementary School.
The three trophy winners, along with seven other district contestants, qualify for the Kankakee Valley REMC Regional Spelling Bee at 6 p.m. March 14 at Wheeler High School. There they will face the 10 qualifiers from last week’s Lake-Porter County District competition for the right to travel to Washington, D.C. for the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee.
Ivankovig, who placed third at district and finished among the top 10 at regional last year, topped a 2019 district field of 23 that saw most of its competitors fall in the first two rounds.
The bee opened with the first four spellers going out. After 10 spellers were eliminated in that opening round, another eight, including the first six spellers, misspelled words in the next round.
After another speller fell in the fourth round and another was eliminated in the seventh round, the top three trophy winners were decided; all that remained was determining an individual champion.
Mendez dropped out after misspelling "hearth" in the 10th round. Five rounds later, Sonnenberg misspelled "maraca." Ivankovig was the lone contestant in round 16, and he correctly spelled his word for first place.
“It feels great,” said Ivankovig, who said he practiced “occasionally.”
Some of Ivankovig’s talent may be natural, according to the boy’s parents. “He just looks at a word and remembers it,” Jannie Ivankovig, his mother, said.
All three trophy winners read a lot and they enjoy reading fiction. Sonnenberg is a Harry Potter fan.
With so many early disqualifications, an additional spell-off determined the remaining qualifiers.
Other LaPorte County qualifiers for the regional are: Alan Mendez, Lincoln Elementary School, LaPorte; Kenadie Quirk, Prairie View Elementary School, Rolling Prarie; Nolan Jones, Kingsford Heights Elementary School; Cameron Brashear, Riley Elementary School, LaPorte; Isaac Seifert, Rolling Prairie Elementary School; Lukas Albin, Hailmann Elementary School, LaPorte; and Nathan Collins, Boston Middle School, LaPorte.