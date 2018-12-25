More than 700 people gathered Christmas Day to celebrate a three-decade holiday tradition that has grown beyond what organizers could have imagined.
On Tuesday the Spirit of Christmas dinner, hosted by state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, drew crowds throughout Northwest Indiana to the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
“It's the 31st year we've done this, I would have never foreseen this day,” Smith said. “The first year we struggled to get 120 people, now there's more than 700. It's become an institution in the community.”
Traditional Christmas dishes were passed table to table as family, friends and neighbors celebrated together as a community.
“Regionally this is the only event hosted on Christmas Day in the month,” Smith said. “Christmas can be the loneliest day of the year for some people. This gathers people together.”
About 100 people volunteer every year to put on the dinner and Illinois Central School Bus transportation shuttles half of the attendees in from local cities. For both attendees and volunteers, the event has become a favorite tradition.
Joi Pugh volunteered at the dinner for her first time in eighth grade with her mother and has been coming back every year since to lend a hand.
“I love seeing the guests return every year,” Pugh said. “Some of the people we've served throughout the year have become like family, and the volunteers as well. It's important that the city sees something like this.”
Pugh has a 1-year-old son who she said will be another set of helping hands in a few years.
“Hopefully I can pass this tradition on to him as well,” Pugh said.
Gary native Dejaun Marrero came back to his hometown from Puerto Rico, where he said he's playing basketball for a professional team in Humcao. Marrero said he was inspired by deceased Gary basketball coach Marvin Rea to look for ways to help the community.
“I'm home for the holidays, which is rare, and this is where it all started for me when I went to Bowman Academy,” Marrero said. “I was born and raised in Gary and that's been a big part of what I'm doing and who I am. ... We need this in Gary on a consistent basis.”
Dalia James, of East Chicago, brought her grandchildren, daughter and husband to Christmas dinner for the first time.
“I think this is very nice, it gives a lot to the community,” James said. “Especially today because there's some people who don't have family or who have lost loved ones. This is a good way to keep their mind off of it. It really is a blessing.”
Erica Ruiz has been a Gary resident for 15 years and also brought her children to the Christmas dinner for the first time as the start of a new tradition.
“I think this is great,” Ruiz said. “It gives everyone a chance to know each other in the community. We're working all of the time and don't get to know our neighbors.”
While it served as a gathering place for families, residents also got their neighbors out of the house on Christmas Day, too. Leilani Marsh, of Gary, said her senior neighbor didn't know it was Christmas Day until Marsh pulled up in her car and wished her “Merry Christmas.”
“I told her we're going to get food and she's coming with,” Marsh said. “It's become a tradition. I've come the last couple of years. It's really nice and a lot of fun for the kids. It gives everyone some fellowship.”
The event's chef, Milton Mathis, has been whipping up dishes for the Christmas dinner for the past 16 years. He said it takes 12 turkeys, dozens of pans of food and eight dedicated cooks to put on the holiday feast for 700 guests.
“What a blast,” Mathis said. “This is something I wake up for and look forward to this every year. This is my Christmas.”
Before everyone broke bread, Smith thanked guests and volunteers for spending their Christmas at the community event and talked about the true meaning of Christmas. Smith said he “won't be around forever,” and after more than three decades of tradition, he is looking for a church or organization to help pick up the reins of the Christmas dinner tradition.
“It takes a lot of passion to do this,” Smith said. “There's a lot of work and planning associated with this that people don't see.”
When his speech came to a close, his voice cracked with tears as he finished addressing the crowd with, “May your blessings be multiplied.”
Dwight Williams, Smith's nephew, has been volunteering for 20 years and plans to carry on his uncle's tradition.
“This is about nurturing people with food and not only that, but spiritually nurturing them, too,” Williams said.
Seeing the happiness abound while serving people is Smith's highlight of every Christmas. He said people have brought him Christmas cards over the years expressing gratitude for the Yuletide meal.
“People say thank you, and say it's been a blessing, but really, a smile is enough,” Smith said. “I know if I please the people, I'm pleasing God.”