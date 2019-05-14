Spring Hymn Sing scheduled Sunday

VALPARAISO —The Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership, along with the Northwest Indian Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, host a "Spring Hymn Sing."
It's at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Episcopal Church , 1101 Park Drive, Munster.
All are welcome to come and listen, but join the group in song in an afternoon of favorite hymns. For each hymn there is an organ prelude based on that hymn, then after the prelude the organ accompanies the audience (or congregation) for the same hymn.
Light refreshments will be served after the program. A freewill offering is appreciated.