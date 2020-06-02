Squad car set ablaze, businesses damaged in string of Gary incidents, police say

GARY — A squad car being set on fire at the Gary Police Department kicked off a string of property damage and theft incidents from Monday into early Tuesday in the city.
At 1:21 a.m. Monday a Gary police vehicle was set on fire at the Gary Police Department on Polk Street, according to police reports. A 2017 Ford Explorer squad car was badly damaged, causing the vehicle to be a total loss, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Sometime between 1 and 8 a.m. Monday, a NIPSCO meter was damaged and the front door glass was shattered at the Economy Package and Liquor Store in the 1700 block of Grant Street, however no entry was made into the building.
In another incident at 10:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of looting at the Amazon Delivery Station in the 2100 block of East 15th Avenue. As the officers arrived, they were able to stop a vehicle involved and took those inside the vehicle into police custody. During this time, another vehicle arrived and removed packages from Amazon containers. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested those inside. In total eight people were arrested, including two Merrillville women, three Gary men, one Harvey, Illinois, woman and two female juveniles, Westerfield said.
Around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to a burglary in progress at Menards in the 6000 block of West Ridge Road, in which a security guard was holding two suspects in a room with a safe inside. The two men, age 18, were unsuccessful at opening the safe, police reported. Both suspects were taken into custody by Gary police.
At 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Grant Street when they heard an explosion.
The officers went to the Aldi parking lot in the 3300 block of Grant Street, where a security guard flagged them down, saying some men had damaged the ATM. Police set up a perimeter and saw three men running and arrested them at the scene. A police dog was able to track their scent from the ATM to the place where they were found by officers and the security guard confirmed they were the men he saw. A 20-year-old man from Gary and two juveniles were taken into police custody, according to Gary police.
