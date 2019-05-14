St. Agnes Center celebrates Serenity Garden with grand opening

VALPARAISO — St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center is marking the growth of its Serenity Garden with a grand opening and Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event.
The public is invited to the celebration at 4:30 p.m. June 19 at St. Agnes, 1859 Harrison Blvd. Refreshments willl be served and RSVPs are requested by June 7 at 219-477-5433 or stagnescntr@yahoo.com.
This outdoor space will be a serene spot for St. Agnes’ clients who are facing Alzheimer’s or dementia, said St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center Director Barb Kubiszak.
It includes a gazebo, walkway, putting green, shade trees, fountain and mosaic posts.
“It is our hope that this peaceful place can help ease some of the anxiety that our clients can face on a daily basis,” Kubiszak said. “Studies have shown that being outside can serve as a salve to ease the frustration that they face.
“We are honored to share this beauty with the public at this special event.”
Kubiszak said that St. Agnes is hoping to add a musical instrument similar to one installed last year at Foundation Meadows Park.
“Music is comforting and is a continued connection to our world for those facing Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she said. “They can recognize a tune even if they are not sure what their name is that day.”
Community members seeking to help purchase the musical instrument can mail a check with musical instrument written in the memo line to St. Agnes, 1859 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, Indiana, 46383.
St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center offers a nurturing and structured environment for adults who are facing Alzheimer’s or dementia or who are not able to remain at home alone. St. Agnes provides health services, activities, exercise classes, daily chores and a comforting space while allowing family members to work or run errands during day hours Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.stagnescentervalpo.org.