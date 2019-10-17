St. Catherine dedicates baby box as safe haven for infants

EAST CHICAGO — St. Catherine Hospital is the second hospital in Lake County to dedicate a Safe Haven Baby Box in just over a year.
The box was dedicated at the East Chicago hospital on Wednesday. Fittingly, the box is located adjacent to the medical center’s Family Birthing Center on the north side.
The baby box, said hospital CEO Leo Correa, is part of St. Catherine’s ongoing mission “to protect our most vulnerable at a critical time in their lives.”
Monica Kelsey of Woodburn, Indiana, which is near Fort Wayne, founded the baby boxes in 2016.
She was born in April 1973 after her birth mother was raped the previous year, when abortions were still illegal.
Noting that 59 babies’ lives have been saved since the first baby box appeared, Kelsey said the heated box provides a place where “every child is nurtured and loved.”
This is the third baby box in Northwest Indiana and the 17th installed in Indiana, Ohio and Arkansas. Michigan City unveiled its box in April, while Hammond unveiled its in August. In September, the first newborn was surrendered at Franciscan Health in Hammond via the hospital's Safe Haven Baby Box, according to previous Times reports.
Since 2001, Indiana has had a “safe haven” law, by which a baby may be handed over to a designated safe place where people care for the baby. By law, the person placing the baby will not be in trouble nor will they face criminal charges.
The state law was expanded in 2018 to authorize the use of baby boxes. This is a safety incubator in which a baby can be placed and then receive immediate care without any interaction between the person placing the baby and the person caring for the infant.
As Kelsey explained, a baby is placed in the box and a silent alarm sounds. Hospital security is notified, after which labor and delivery staff assess the child’s condition. Emergency room crews take over from there.
The box has heating and air conditioning, with its own ventilation and climate controls.
Chief Nursing Officer Paula Swenson hailed the baby box as a “combined effort” of the hospital auxiliary and other groups to raise $10,000 for the box.
Mary Puntillo, a neonatal nurse clinician at Munster Community Hospital, said the baby box comes at a time when local infant mortality rates are well above the national average. According to Puntillo, the national rate for an infant not reaching a first birthday is 5.8 per 1,000 births. Using zip codes, the infant mortality rate for Gary is 20; for Hammond, 15; and for East Chicago, 16.
Puntillo called the baby box “a beacon of light for someone who is desperate. They know they can come here.”
Craig Hanusin, an officer in the Indiana Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization that supports pro-life issues, said the baby boxes are “beautiful, empowering. It’s another avenue to let mothers know they have an option to keep their babies alive.”