MERRILLVILLE — Family dining, tamburitza music and ethnic food and pastries are in store at the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral’s annual SerbFest.
It runs July 19 through 21 on the cathedral grounds, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville. Hours are noon to midnight July 19 and 20 and noon to 10 p.m. July 21.
Festival chairman Joe Dejanovic encourages people who are working July 19 to come to the festival at noon for lunch. Ongoing carry outs will also be available.
A family-friendly dining atmosphere and theme are emphasized, complete with craft Serbian beers and fresh “on-site spit roasted” barbecued lamb and pig, "cevaps" (spicy char-grilled sausages), sarma (Serbian style stuffed cabbage) and other entrees. In addition there will be a variety of pastries including “Krofne” (large sugar-coated Serbian donuts), palachinkas (crepes), homemade cookies, cakes, and the Serb-tyle apple and cheese strudels.
“This event has grown virtually by word of mouth as the best kept secret in cultural festivals featuring great ethnic food, entertaining music and hospitality,” Dejanovic said. “We pride ourselves in serving great ethnic food that keeps our festival guests coming back every year.” Live Tamburitza bands play throughout the festival and Serbian “kolo” dancing will be featured on Saturday night.
The St. Elijah Orthodox Cathedral with its recently finished biblical mural fresco artwork will be available for viewing during the festival and children can enjoy playing outside in the “Kid’s Zone” with moonwalks or enjoy a video arcade in the hall.
“As you can see we have something for everyone who comes,” Dejanovic said. "And when it comes to the food, it can’t be beat. We want everyone to come and have an enjoyable family experience and get to know our Serbian community spanning three or more generations in Northwest Indiana,” he said.