St. John approves 2021 budget
St. John approves 2021 budget

STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town's wallet will be tight heading into 2021.

During a recent meeting, a final version of the town's 2021 budget was considered and unanimously adopted by the Town Council.

The only change, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said, is a reduction from Councilman Wayne Pondinas' salary that he requested.

During the September Town Council meeting, Pondinas asked a $5,796.38 raise be subtracted from the 2021 Town Council salary line item.

"I don't feel that I'm entitled to it. I don't think it's owed to me. I don't want that. So I want that taken out of the the line item," Pondinas said previously.

At the time, Council President Gerald Swets said council members agreed to forego the $5,796.38 in 2020, which was funded by the wastewater utility. The utility, he said, wasn't put together properly.

Swets said previously councilmen will not receive a raise in 2021, rather the $5,796.38 would be reinstated. In 2021, the Town Council salary will be $22,513.57.

Though the town is expected to see a $9.03 million increase to its overall budget, which includes a new $5.2 million general obligation bond for the town, extra money won't be doled out at the end of 2021, Hernandez has said previously.

"So as far as just add this on, just add that on, that's not going to fly in 2021 because we pretty much, in my opinion and I'm a little conservative with the budget, we've increased it," Hernandez said.

Hernandez previously estimated the town will pull in $17.5 million in revenue in 2021.

The budget includes various capital improvement projects the town would like to see done next year. The projects are part of the town's five-year plan.

"I do want to kind of notate that just because these are being presented as a capital improvement doesn't mean that we absolutely have to do the projects listed," Hernandez said.

"I'll speak for myself, I'm more concerned about making sure whatever capital improvements we choose to do stay within the dollar amounts more so than the actual project itself."

Some of those capital project include, but are not limited to, repairs to the basement of town hall, budgeted at $50,000; a second K-9 unit for the police department at $67,600; and a nearly $3 million 93rd Avenue corridor project, which would be completed through a bond.

The 2021 budget also includes appropriations for additional town employees.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

