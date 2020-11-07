St. John approves 2021 budget

"So as far as just add this on, just add that on, that's not going to fly in 2021 because we pretty much, in my opinion and I'm a little conservative with the budget, we've increased it," Hernandez said.

Hernandez previously estimated the town will pull in $17.5 million in revenue in 2021.

The budget includes various capital improvement projects the town would like to see done next year. The projects are part of the town's five-year plan.

"I do want to kind of notate that just because these are being presented as a capital improvement doesn't mean that we absolutely have to do the projects listed," Hernandez said.

"I'll speak for myself, I'm more concerned about making sure whatever capital improvements we choose to do stay within the dollar amounts more so than the actual project itself."

Some of those capital project include, but are not limited to, repairs to the basement of town hall, budgeted at $50,000; a second K-9 unit for the police department at $67,600; and a nearly $3 million 93rd Avenue corridor project, which would be completed through a bond.