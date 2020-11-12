St. John calls off Christmas in the Park in wake of new coronavirus restrictions

ST. JOHN — In a brief Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez announced the town's annual Christmas in the Park has been canceled.

Although the town previously received approval to hold the annual event, new coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Wednesday led to its cancellation.

"We were advised that although our previous Covid Mitigation Plan had been approved, our scheduled events cannot go on as planned with the new Executive Order," states the post addressed to residents. "It's not feasible for us to limit these events to 50 people or less including our staff, Public Safety officers and vendors."

In the post, Hernandez said 2020 has been "one of the most difficult years I am sure we all have faced."

However, the clerk-treasurer said residents need to keep their spirits raised, adding "there's no better way than visiting Prairie West Park, after Thanksgiving, with your family to enjoy the 115 beautifully decorated trees and lights this holiday season."