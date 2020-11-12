 Skip to main content
St. John calls off Christmas in the Park in wake of new coronavirus restrictions
Christmas in the Park 2019

Trees are decorated at Prairie West Park as part of Christmas in the Park in 2019. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — In a brief Facebook post Thursday afternoon, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez announced the town's annual Christmas in the Park has been canceled. 

Although the town previously received approval to hold the annual event, new coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Wednesday led to its cancellation.

"We were advised that although our previous Covid Mitigation Plan had been approved, our scheduled events cannot go on as planned with the new Executive Order," states the post addressed to residents. "It's not feasible for us to limit these events to 50 people or less including our staff, Public Safety officers and vendors."

Dear Fellow Residents, I regret to inform you that my office received a phone call from the Lake County Health...

Posted by Town of St. John Clerk-Treasurer's Office on Thursday, November 12, 2020

In the post, Hernandez said 2020 has been "one of the most difficult years I am sure we all have faced."

However, the clerk-treasurer said residents need to keep their spirits raised, adding "there's no better way than visiting Prairie West Park, after Thanksgiving, with your family to enjoy the 115 beautifully decorated trees and lights this holiday season."

Hernandez said the clerk-treasurer's office plans to spend the coming days thinking of ways "to bring the magic of Christmas to our community but with a different twist."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

