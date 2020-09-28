St. John considers 2021 budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — St. John is looking to bolster its overall budget in the coming year to tackle a variety of capital improvement projects in the next five years.

During a recent Town Council meeting, council members received a rundown of the estimated 2021 budget from Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez.

The town is expected to see a $9.03 million increase to its overall budget, which includes a new, $5.2 million general obligation bond for the town; a special local income tax distribution at $300,000; and a $2 million line item set aside for potential matching grants.

Hernandez said once the 2021 budget is approved, no additional appropriations will be made.

"Going back to the budget, I forgot to mention that — the 2021 budget — we're tight," Hernandez said. "So as far as just add this on, just add that on, that's not gonna fly in 2021 because we pretty much, in my opinion and I'm a little conservative with the budget, we've increased it."

"We're maxed out," Town Council President Gerald Swets said.

"Yeah. I'm not real comfortable with 'add this' or 'add that' next year," Hernandez replied.

Hernandez estimated the town will pull in $17.5 million in revenue in 2021.