St. John considers 2021 budget
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — St. John is looking to bolster its overall budget in the coming year to tackle a variety of capital improvement projects in the next five years. 

During a recent Town Council meeting, council members received a rundown of the estimated 2021 budget from Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez. 

The town is expected to see a $9.03 million increase to its overall budget, which includes a new, $5.2 million general obligation bond for the town; a special local income tax distribution at $300,000; and a $2 million line item set aside for potential matching grants. 

Hernandez said once the 2021 budget is approved, no additional appropriations will be made. 

"Going back to the budget, I forgot to mention that — the 2021 budget — we're tight," Hernandez said. "So as far as just add this on, just add that on, that's not gonna fly in 2021 because we pretty much, in my opinion and I'm a little conservative with the budget, we've increased it." 

"We're maxed out," Town Council President Gerald Swets said. 

"Yeah. I'm not real comfortable with 'add this' or 'add that' next year," Hernandez replied. 

Hernandez estimated the town will pull in $17.5 million in revenue in 2021. 

The proposed budget includes various capital improvement projects the town would like to see done in 2021. The projects are part of the town's five-year plan, Hernandez said. 

"I do want to kind of notate that just because these are being presented as a capital improvement doesn't mean that we absolutely have to do the projects listed," Hernandez said. "I'll speak for myself, I'm more concerned about making sure whatever capital improvements we choose to do stay within the dollar amounts more so than the actual project itself."

Some of those capital project include, but are not limited to, repairs to the basement of town hall, budgeted at $50,000; a second K-9 unit for the police department at $67,600; and a nearly $3 million 93rd Avenue corridor project, which would be completed through a bond. 

Hernandez emphasized the budgeted numbers are placeholders for the projects. 

As proposed the 2021 budget includes appropriations for additional staff members within various town departments. 

Within the coming year, the town hopes to hire a full-time public improvements inspector at $89,120; a part-time recording secretary for the Town Council at $24,470; two full-time firefighters at $71,836 each; and an additional full-time Parks Department employee at $51,917. 

The town doesn't have plans to hire an additional police officer in 2021, Hernandez said. Earlier this year, the Town Council approved hiring two officers, bringing the St. John Police Department to 23 full-time officers

The 2021 budget also includes the addition of a $5,796.38 to town council member salaries. 

Councilman Wayne Pondinas requested his raise be subtracted from the 2021 town council salary line item. 

"I don't feel that I'm entitled to it. I don't think it's owed to me. I don't want that. So I want that taken out of the the line item," Pondinas said. 

Swets said council members agreed to forego the $5,796.38 in 2020 that was funded by the wastewater utility, which wasn't put together properly. Swets said town council members will not receive a raise in 2021; in 2020 and 2021 the town council salary is $22,513.57. 

Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to consider Ordinance No. 1714A, the 2021 budget, on first reading, with Swets dissenting. 

The Town Council is again expected to consider the 2021 budget at its October meeting. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish.

