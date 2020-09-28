St. John considers 2021 budget

ST. JOHN — St. John is looking to bolster its overall budget in the coming year to tackle a variety of capital improvement projects in the next five years.
During a recent Town Council meeting, council members received a rundown of the estimated 2021 budget from Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez.
The town is expected to see a $9.03 million increase to its overall budget, which includes a new, $5.2 million general obligation bond for the town; a special local income tax distribution at $300,000; and a $2 million line item set aside for potential matching grants.
Hernandez said once the 2021 budget is approved, no additional appropriations will be made.
"Going back to the budget, I forgot to mention that — the 2021 budget — we're tight," Hernandez said. "So as far as just add this on, just add that on, that's not gonna fly in 2021 because we pretty much, in my opinion and I'm a little conservative with the budget, we've increased it."
"We're maxed out," Town Council President Gerald Swets said.
"Yeah. I'm not real comfortable with 'add this' or 'add that' next year," Hernandez replied.
Hernandez estimated the town will pull in $17.5 million in revenue in 2021.
The proposed budget includes various capital improvement projects the town would like to see done in 2021. The projects are part of the town's five-year plan, Hernandez said.
"I do want to kind of notate that just because these are being presented as a capital improvement doesn't mean that we absolutely have to do the projects listed," Hernandez said. "I'll speak for myself, I'm more concerned about making sure whatever capital improvements we choose to do stay within the dollar amounts more so than the actual project itself."
Some of those capital project include, but are not limited to, repairs to the basement of town hall, budgeted at $50,000; a second K-9 unit for the police department at $67,600; and a nearly $3 million 93rd Avenue corridor project, which would be completed through a bond.
Hernandez emphasized the budgeted numbers are placeholders for the projects.
As proposed the 2021 budget includes appropriations for additional staff members within various town departments.
Within the coming year, the town hopes to hire a full-time public improvements inspector at $89,120; a part-time recording secretary for the Town Council at $24,470; two full-time firefighters at $71,836 each; and an additional full-time Parks Department employee at $51,917.
The town doesn't have plans to hire an additional police officer in 2021, Hernandez said. Earlier this year, the Town Council approved hiring two officers, bringing the St. John Police Department to 23 full-time officers.
The 2021 budget also includes the addition of a $5,796.38 to town council member salaries.
Councilman Wayne Pondinas requested his raise be subtracted from the 2021 town council salary line item.
"I don't feel that I'm entitled to it. I don't think it's owed to me. I don't want that. So I want that taken out of the the line item," Pondinas said.
Swets said council members agreed to forego the $5,796.38 in 2020 that was funded by the wastewater utility, which wasn't put together properly. Swets said town council members will not receive a raise in 2021; in 2020 and 2021 the town council salary is $22,513.57.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to consider Ordinance No. 1714A, the 2021 budget, on first reading, with Swets dissenting.
The Town Council is again expected to consider the 2021 budget at its October meeting.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
