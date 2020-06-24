St. John considers changes to town development code

The subdivider also will need to pay an application and plat review fee. The plat review fee, which is new to the ordinance, is $1,500 or $200 per lot, whichever cost is greater, the new amended ordinance reads.

If the preliminary plat moves forward to the secondary plat approval stage, there will be an additional review fee to the tune of 2% of the improvement cost. The plat review fee will be deducted from the 2% fee, the ordinance states.

The updated park impact fee, which was amended in 2018, also made its way into the revised subdivision control ordinance. Currently, the fee is $1,868.01 per dwelling unit.

Building permit changes

In the new ordinance, a building permit won't be issued until improvements are installed, inspected and approved. Improvements include the installation of street and stop signs.

Street lights do not need to be installed prior to a building permit being issued. However, street lights need to be installed before anyone lives in a home within the subdivision, and "in any case, within nine months of secondary plat approval."