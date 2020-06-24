St. John considers changes to town development code

ST. JOHN — The town is one step closer to overhauling its subdivision code ordinance, Ordinance No. 1252, which was first adopted in 1992.
During its early June meeting, the Plan Commission sent a unanimous favorable recommendation to the Town Council for a new version of the subdivision code.
Commissioners spent hours going through the ordinance, which underwent two sets of changes, said Plan Commission President John Kennedy.
The Commission also spent its May study session reviewing every change outlined in a bullet point list for more than two-and-a-half hours, he added.
Director of Building and Planning Rick Eberly said during the meeting, that the document went from 195 pages to roughly 80 pages.
Here are some changes subdivision developers may see if the Town Council approves the amended version of the ordinance.
Updated fees
If a subdivider — anyone whom undertakes the platting or subdivision of land whether it be an owner or an authorized agent of the land owner — chooses to pursue a subdivision approval following the preapplication process, they need to submit a primary, preliminary plat to the Plan Commission, Building and Planning Department and the Clerk-Treasurer.
The subdivider also will need to pay an application and plat review fee. The plat review fee, which is new to the ordinance, is $1,500 or $200 per lot, whichever cost is greater, the new amended ordinance reads.
If the preliminary plat moves forward to the secondary plat approval stage, there will be an additional review fee to the tune of 2% of the improvement cost. The plat review fee will be deducted from the 2% fee, the ordinance states.
The updated park impact fee, which was amended in 2018, also made its way into the revised subdivision control ordinance. Currently, the fee is $1,868.01 per dwelling unit.
Building permit changes
In the new ordinance, a building permit won't be issued until improvements are installed, inspected and approved. Improvements include the installation of street and stop signs.
Street lights do not need to be installed prior to a building permit being issued. However, street lights need to be installed before anyone lives in a home within the subdivision, and "in any case, within nine months of secondary plat approval."
Previously, the ordinance only required minimum road access improvements, the installation of backed curbs and temporary benchmarks. Those guidelines are still required in the updated ordinance.
Made in the USA
A new provision within the updated design standards section of the ordinance requires any fire hydrants or manhole covers in a subdivision are made in the United States.
Other additions to the ordinance include design specifications for roundabouts, also referred to as traffic circles. According to the revised ordinance, "at the sole option of the Plan Commission, a new subdivision may incorporate roundabouts (traffic circles) where traffic congestion may be of concern."
Additionally, a new section of the ordinance provides guidance on lots adjacent to transmission pipelines/restrictions on lots located in pipeline impact areas.
According to the proposed ordinance, "no building established or built after June 24, 2020, shall be located within a Pipeline Impact Area," except as provided within the exemptions portion of the section.
Exemptions include: an accessory building, or a structure used in agriculture; any pipeline, wellhead or use that is an accessory use, accessory building or structure to a pipeline or a wellhead; enlargement, repair and replacement of conforming uses, buildings and structures that were lawfully established and existed as of June 24, 2020; and uses, buildings and structures established after June 24, 2020, on lots of records that existed on June 24, 2020.
The Town Council is expected to vote on the changes during its next meeting, which is tonight.
